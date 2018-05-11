Ronan Farrow Gets New Book Deal for Investigative Title 'Catch and Kill'

The project will address the "conspiracy of silence around Weinstein and other men in power."

After publishing a string of widely-read exposés, Ronan Farrow is getting a new book deal.

The journalist's project is titled Catch and Kill and will be released by Little, Brown and Company, the publisher said Friday.

In an April 12 story published in The New Yorker about the owner of The National Enquirer, Farrow outlined the practice of "catch and kill" at the tabloid, describing it as a process of buying stories "in order to bury them."

Farrow's new book is described by the publisher as "a deeply personal story about a reporter grappling with how much to put on the line to protect the truth, and a story that expands our understanding of the forces in law, politics, and media that maintained a conspiracy of silence around Weinstein and other men in power committing gross abuses with impunity."

Beginning on Oct. 10 of last year, Farrow authored several New Yorker stories exposing alleged sexual harassment and assault claims leveled at mogul Harvey Weinstein. He earned a 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for those articles.

“It’s been important to me to keep the spotlight focused on the survivors of sexual violence who risked so much to speak to me and other reporters whose work I admire," said Farrow in a statement. "I’ve also always said that the questions about the behind-the-scenes mechanics that suppressed these revelations are legitimate — and that, when enough time had passed, and once I had marshalled the evidence needed to tell this story, I would find a way to do so. Catch and Kill is that story."

His most recent story for the magazine, headlined "Four Women Accuse New York’s Attorney General of Physical Abuse," led to the abrupt resignation of politician, and Weinstein foe, Eric Schneiderman hours after the story was published.

On April 24, Farrow's first book, War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence, was released by W. W. Norton & Company. The title was a close look at the inner workings of the State Department in the Trump era.

In January, Farrow, a former NBC News and Today contributor, finalized a three-year deal with HBO for investigative documentary specials and other projects.

"Ronan Farrow’s wrenching investigative journalism has given voice to sexual abuse survivors and shaken the conscience of our culture," said Catch and Kill publisher Reagan Arthur. "But, despite the enormity of the conversation his reporting helped ignite, some of the most astonishing disclosures about what he uncovered are still to come. We’re very proud to be publishing this important book."