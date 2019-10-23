Ronan Farrow to Launch 'Catch and Kill' Podcast Series

'The Catch and Kill Podcast' will serve as an audio companion to Farrow’s best-selling book.

Pineapple Street Studios on Wednesday revealed plans to launch a podcast with Ronan Farrow, which will serve as an audio companion to the journalist's best-selling book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators. The podcast — titled The Catch and Kill Podcast With Ronan Farrow — is set to debut in November.

"Catch and Kill is full of incredibly compelling men and women and this podcast will give you the opportunity to hear their voices directly, in intimate, candid conversations with me," said Farrow in a statement. "We’ll provide a deeper understanding of the plot that unravels in the book and feature brand new details and pieces of evidence directly from the investigation."

Farrow's book released this month and revealed more details about his reporting on the myriad of sexual misconduct allegations made against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, which eventually helped kick off the #MeToo movement in late 2017. Catch and Kill also contains Farrow's claims that NBC News allegedly attempted to cover up sexual misconduct claims made against Matt Lauer, along with more information about Lauer's accusers and their alleged interactions with the former Today show co-host.

For Farrow's podcast, the Pulitzer Prize winner will speak more in depth with the key players featured in Catch and Kill. An early episode, which aired on The New Yorker Radio Hour, featured Farrow interviewing Igor Ostrovskiy, who was initially hired to spy on Farrow and ultimately became an ally and a source.

"We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Ronan on this truly important project," said Max Linsky, co-head of Pineapple Street Studios. "This is the exact kind of show we want to be making and the type of podcast that can bring new audiences to the medium."