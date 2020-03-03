Ronan Farrow Severs Ties With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir

An imprint of the company, Grand Central Publishing, announced that it would release the filmmaker's 'Apropos of Nothing' on April 7.

Ronan Farrow is ending his relationship with publisher Hachette after one of its imprints announced it would be publishing Woody Allen's upcoming memoir.

"I was disappointed to learn through press reports that Hachette, my publisher, acquired Woody Allen's memoir after other major publishers refused to do so and concealed the decision from me and its own employees while we were working on Catch and Kill — a book about how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid accountability for sexual abuse," the investigative reporter tweeted Tuesday. Later in the statement, he says he told the publisher he couldn't work with the company "in good conscience" any longer.

Grand Central Publishing, an imprint of Hachette, announced Monday that it would release Allen's forthcoming memoir Apropos of Nothing on April 7. Farrow, Allen's son, has repeatedly stated he believes his sister Dylan Farrow's allegations that the Midnight in Paris filmmaker sexually abused her as a child.

In his tweet, Farrow went on to surmise that Hachette did not fact-check the book. (Fact-checking is common for print magazines but rarer in publishing, though Farrow fact-checked his Hachette book, Catch and Kill.) "My sister Dylan has never been contacted to respond to any denial or mischaracterization of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen — a credible allegation, maintained for almost three decades, backed up by contemporaneous accounts and evidence," he wrote. "It's wildly unprofessional in multiple obvious directions for Hachette to behave this way. But it also shows a lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse, regardless of any personal connection or breach of trust here."

Farrow ends by stating that he has encouraged Hachette to fact-check Allen's account and that he is severing ties with the company. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Hachette for comment.

Farrow's statement follows his sister's, published to Twitter on Tuesday, wherein Dylan wrote that Hachette's decision is "deeply upsetting to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother." Dylan also pointed to a discrepancy between the lack of fact-checking of Allen's memoir and the "endless scrutiny" and "extensive fact-checking" hers has undergone before ever being published. "Hachette's complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it," she wrote.

In Catch and Kill, released by Hachette's Little, Brown and Company, Farrow details his initial reluctance to fully engage with or speak out publicly regarding his sister's longtime allegations about their father. Farrow broke his silence definitively in a 2016 guest column in THR: "I believe my sister. This was always true as a brother who trusted her, and, even at 5 years old, was troubled by our father's strange behavior around her," he wrote.

