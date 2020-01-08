Ronna Kress, Head of Casting at Fox Film, Exits

The veteran casting director has overseen films such as 'Deadpool' and 'Ford v Ferrari.'

Ronna Kress has left her role as executive vp casting at Fox Film, a source with knowledge told The Hollywood Reporter.

Kress, who had been in the position since June 2016, was notified in December that her contract would not be renewed and left the company. Her replacement has not yet been announced.

With a career spanning three decades, Kress was the casting director on films such as 2001's Moulin Rouge!, 2003's Cold Mountain, 2009's The Blind Side and 2014's The Fault in Our Stars. In her role at Fox, she oversaw casting for recent films such as Deadpool, Ford v Ferrari and the upcoming Free Guy and The New Mutants. Kress won an award from the Casting Society of America for her work on Moulin Rouge! and has been nominated six other times by the guild.

A representative for Kress did not immediately respond to THR for comment.