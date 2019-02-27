Rory Culkin on Stepping Into the World of Black Metal For 'Lords of Chaos'

"The script came with a picture of Euronymous in corpse paint, so that immediately grabbed my attention," Culkin told The Hollywood Reporter.

In Jonas Akerlund's film Lords of Chaos, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival last year, he takes audiences inside the real-life story of Norwegian black metal band Mayhem, a controversial group that carried out a series of church burnings and murders in 1980s Oslo, Norway.

Rory Culkin, who stars as founder Euronymous, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss what drew him to the film, saying, "The script came with a picture of Euronymous in corpse paint, so that immediately grabbed my attention."

"When I was reading it, I realized this story was really familiar and I remember hearing about the story of Mayhem and the church burnings," he added.

For those unfamiliar with the world of black metal, Culkin explains it as a "certain subculture of metal" who at one point "burned down churches and they would take pictures of corpses and use that as their album cover. I think black metal just aims to scare mothers and children."

Upon landing the role in the Akerlund film, Culkin not only learned to play with guitar, he also researched the world of black metal to help get into the minds of the former members of Mayhem.

"When I was researching the role and the story, I was sort of scared of these kids. And after we shot and coming away from it, I look at them as boys now. They're not intimidated at all."

He continued: "You know, I'm in danger of almost stripping them down too much where I don't give them enough credit. Where in my mind, they're such kids and they’re such babies, when really there's a balance there. They're babies, but when they’re also terrorists in a way."

