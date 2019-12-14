Rosa Porto, Founder of Porto's Bakery and Cafe Chain, Dies at 89

After moving to California from Cuba, Porto opened her first official storefront in 1976 and soon expanded to multiple locations.

Rosa Porto, founder of Porto’s Bakery and Café chain in Southern California, died Friday. She was 89.

The business announced the news on Saturday via its Instagram page, writing that Porto died "peacefully, surrounded by her loving husband and family."

The statement continued, “Rosa was an incredible woman who started Porto’s humbly from her home kitchen selling cakes and pastries to friends and family while simultaneously being an extraordinary wife and mother to her three children. "Later, when in her late 60’s, Rosa stepped back from the family business she had started to focus her love and passion on raising her seven grandchildren. There was no greater sense of joy and pride for Rosa than her grandchildren and soon to be great grandchild."

According to the website of the restaurant, Porto was born in Cuba and moved to California with her family. She opened her first official storefront in 1976 on Sunset Blvd in Echo Park, California, and grew the business with the help of her children when they graduated from college. Portos gradually expanded to multiple locations and became a staple for cakes and pastry items.

The business expressed "sincere gratitude for all the love and kindness you have shown us throughout the years."