Rosa Salazar Exits Paradigm for UTA (Exclusive)

The 'Alita: Battle Angel' star is the lead on Amazon's 'Undone,' which has been renewed for a second season.

Rosa Salazar has left Paradigm for UTA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. A source tells THR that the move was not related to Paradigm's recent pandemic-induced agent layoffs.

The actress currently stars opposite Bob Odenkirk in Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg's rotoscope-animated sci-fi drama Undone, which Amazon has renewed for a second season. Before production ended, she had just finished filming Netflix's series adaptation of horror revenge novel Brand New Cherry Flavor, leading an ensemble that includes Catherine Keener and The Good Place's Manny Jacinto.

Salazar has been a rising star in recent years, portraying the title character in Robert Rodriguez's anime adaptation Alita: Battle Angel and appearing in Insurgent, two Maze Runner installments and Netflix's Bird Box. In television, her early breaks included recurring arcs on FX's American Horror Story, NBC's Parenthood and FXX's Man Seeking Woman. She stepped behind the camera to make her writing and directing debut with Good Crazy, which was in competition for the Short Film Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in 2017.

"There's a reason Salazar has been such a gift to storytellers who want to blend the recognizable and the fantastical – see Man Seeking Woman and Alita: Battle Angel," THR critic Daniel Fienberg wrote in his review of Undone. "Her expressive eyes and her tendency toward dry line deliveries seem at odds, or suggest an internal counterpoint."

Salazar continues to be represented by attorney Karl Austen at Jackoway Austen.