Roscoe Born, Actor in 'The Young and the Restless,' Dies at 69

The actor's last credit was the TV series 'One Life to Live.'

Roscoe Born, an actor known for The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives, has died, according to a post from friend and business partner Deanna Lynne on Facebook on Friday. The actor was 69.

No cause of death was given.

On Twitter, the official Daytime Emmys account wrote, "We're saddened to hear the tragic news that soap opera legend Roscoe Born passed away today. Our thoughts and family are with his loved ones at this time."

The actor was born in Topeka, Kansas, in 1950 and began his career in 1976 in an episode of the TV series Joe Forrester. He went on to appear in Paper Dolls, Ryan's Hope and All My Children. He joined Days of Our Lives in 2001 and completed 45 episodes.

He then joined the cast of The Young and the Restless in 2005. During his career, he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy and Soap Opera Digest award for Santa Barbara.

The actor's last credit was the TV series One Life to Live.