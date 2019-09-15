Shooting at Rose Bowl Parking Lot Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

The shooting occurred Saturday at about 11:20 p.m., three hours after UCLA's football game against the University of Oklahoma, the police department said in a statement.

A Los Angeles resident is dead and another is wounded following a shooting Saturday night in the Rose Bowl parking lot, Pasadena police said.

The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m., three hours after UCLA's football game against the University of Oklahoma, the police department said in a statement. Officers said they responded to a call about a fight in the area of Arroyo Boulevard and Seco Street, where they discovered the two victims.

Though Pasadena Fire Department paramedics transported both victims to a local hospital, 18-year-old Kamryn Stone died from his injuries, whereas the other victim, an unnamed 51-year-old white male and L.A. resident, is recovering from a gunshot wound and is in stable condition.

A possible motive remains under investigation, and police have yet to release details about a possible suspect.