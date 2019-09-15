Shooting at Rose Bowl Parking Lot Leaves One Dead, Another Injured
The shooting occurred Saturday at about 11:20 p.m., three hours after UCLA's football game against the University of Oklahoma, the police department said in a statement.
A Los Angeles resident is dead and another is wounded following a shooting Saturday night in the Rose Bowl parking lot, Pasadena police said.
The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m., three hours after UCLA's football game against the University of Oklahoma, the police department said in a statement. Officers said they responded to a call about a fight in the area of Arroyo Boulevard and Seco Street, where they discovered the two victims.
Though Pasadena Fire Department paramedics transported both victims to a local hospital, 18-year-old Kamryn Stone died from his injuries, whereas the other victim, an unnamed 51-year-old white male and L.A. resident, is recovering from a gunshot wound and is in stable condition.
A possible motive remains under investigation, and police have yet to release details about a possible suspect.
Police seek tips regarding Saturday night's fatal shooting: https://t.co/TfKQGcbUuu. @RoseBowlStadium and parking lots were cleared of game patrons and vehicles hours earlier. @PasadenaPD actively investigating and preliminary reports indicate it was an isolated incident. pic.twitter.com/d5k24obEx5— City of Pasadena (@PasadenaGov) September 15, 2019