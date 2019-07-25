Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale to Co-Star on Stage in 'Medea'

The couple will play separated spouses at war in director Simon Stone's contemporary rewrite of Euripides' Greek tragedy.

Real-life partners Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale will play a divided couple drawn into brutal conflict when they co-star early next year in Australian director Simon Stone's contemporary rewrite of Medea.

The update of Euripides' searing ancient Greek tragedy about a woman who takes revenge on the husband who leaves her by murdering his new wife as well as their own children will premiere at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Harvey Theater in a limited run beginning in January 2020.

Complete casting and exact preview and opening dates are to be announced.

Stone has had significant successes with fresh takes on classic texts that explore essential questions of the human condition, including The Oresteia, Ibsen's The Wild Duck, Chekhov's Platonov, Seneca's Thyestes and Lorca's Yerma, the latter becoming a sold-out smash in both London and New York, starring Billie Piper.

"Medea is truly an international collaboration," said BAM artistic director David Binder. "I'm excited to welcome writer-director Simon Stone following his enormous success with Yerma, and look forward to having the incredible actors Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale in lead roles on our stage."

Stone's adaptation of Medea premiered to great acclaim in 2014 at the International Theater Amsterdam, which has a longstanding relationship with BAM. The Guardian called the production "funny, clever and harrowing in equal measure," while Le Figaro proclaimed it "heartbreakingly mythical."

In addition to their film and television profiles, both Byrne and Cannavale, who have been together for several years and have two children, have extensive theater credits.

Byrne made her Broadway debut in 2015, appearing opposite James Earl Jones in You Can't Take it With You. She returned to the stage in Sydney the following year in David Mamet's Speed-the-Plow.

Cannavale co-starred on Broadway last season with Daniel Radcliffe and Cherry Jones in The Lifespan of a Fact. He received Tony nominations for his earlier work in Mauritius and The Motherfucker With the Hat.

Medea will be produced in New York by International Theater Amsterdam and BAM, with David Lan, former artistic director of London's Young Vic, serving as BAM's theater associate.