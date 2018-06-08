Where to Celebrate Rosé Day in L.A.

Hollywood-endorsed deals and destinations, including the new rosé bar at Shutters on the Beach, where to get rosé sorbet and sundaes.

Once Memorial Day hits, every day is Rosé Day in our book. But if you want to make it official, June 9 really is National Rosé Day, in honor of the dry pink wine best enjoyed alfresco.

There are several Hollywood-produced vintages to try, including Drew Barrymore’s Monterey Rosé of Pinot Noir ($23 at carmelroad.com), Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Chateau Miraval Rosé, still selling steady despite their relationship status ($14.99 at wine.com) and the new Diving Into Hampton Water Rosé created by Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jesse Bongiovi ($24.95 at Sherry-Lehmann.com) that launched over Memorial Day weekend.

This year also marks the first Rosé Day L.A. event on June 9 from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu that will be packed with rosé in every form (Moet & Chandon Champagne, Bertaud Belieu wine, and cocktails) along with food trucks selected by Iron Chef Marc Forgione, DJ sets, and other activities. Tickets are still available for $85 or $165 here. Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, and singer Christina Milian are among those expected to attend.

If you prefer to kick back and have the rosé come to you, Postmates is offering free delivery on four-packs of limited-edition 187 ml bottles of Summer Water Rosé Droplets, crafted in Santa Barbara, now through Sunday with the code “summerwater”; minibardelivery.com and helenswines.com also offer same-day delivery in L.A. of an assortment of varieties of the pink drink.

There are plenty of places to head out and try, too. A-listers such as Mandy Moore and Emma Roberts are among the fans of Helen’s Wines, the well-curated shop located in the back of Jon & Vinny’s restaurant on Fairfax. If you pop by tomorrow, a sommelier will be pouring sips of the latest rosé releases and Helen has a special Rosé Day promo: When you buy any three bottles of rosé, you’ll get a fourth bottle free. Or let her bring the Rosé Day party to you with her new wine bar catering service (starting at $350, depending on the number of guests), that includes a selection of 4 to 5 types of rosé, wine glasses, an ice-filled bucket so you and the rosé can chill, and even an optional sommelier (you have to give him back). Delivery is available seven days a week. Helen’s Wines, 412 N. Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles

For oceanside sipping, head to Malibu Farm Restaurant at the front of the pier for the signature frozen F’rosé cocktail ($15 per glass or $35 for a pitcher), served seven days a week beginning at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends. “Our Frosé is special because it’s all natural,” says general manager David Shoham. “We only use Bonterra organically-grown rosé [from Mendocino Country, CA] mixed with fresh juice and organic agave as a sweetener.” Sounds healthy, right? The menu also includes three rosés: A 2016 organic Barrymore from Monterey, a 2016 organic biodynamic Dragonette from Santa Barbara, and a 2014 Chateau Leoube from Cotes de Provence in France.

Malibu Farm Cafe, at the end of the pier and open at 8 a.m. daily, pours the Chateau Leuobe and Summer Water rosé from Santa Barbara. Katy Perry, Sean Penn, Stevie Wonder, Orlando Bloom, Owen and Luke Wilson, Christian Bale, and most of the Kardashian clan have been spotted enjoying the farm-to-table food, wine and view at this seaside haven. Malibu Farm Restaurant & Cafe, 23000 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Another of our favorite wine perches on the Pacific is Shutters On The Beach, where we recently spied Kathy Bates, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow. Just in time for Rosé Day, Shutters has set up a new intimate rosé and champagne bar on the patio that seats 8 to 10 people, open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. On the menu is their brand-new private label Shutters 25th Annniversary Rosé ($16 per glass, $78 per bottle) created in partnership with Champagne Pommery, as well as Pommery Brut Rosé ($28 per glass, $140 per bottle). Bites include a $75 seafood platter and small $10 plates such as osetra caviar with créme fraiche, kumamoto oysters, ahi tartare with avocado ponzu and (the perfect rosé accompaniment) three long-stem strawberries. Shutters On The Beach,1 Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica

Frosé has morphed into sorbet at Eataly L.A. where they are serving dairy-free rosé sorbetto made with Contessa Rosa Rosé by Fontanfredda, simple syrup and water at the gelato bar ($4.80 small, $5.80 medium) all summer long. Each of the restaurants (where Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Bradley Cooper, Katie Holmes and Alessandra Ambrosio have dined recently) offers rosé by the glass or bottle from different regions of Italy. Rosé sorbetto and pizza? Yes please! Eataly L.A, Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

In other sweet Rosé Day news, Halo Top Creamery, whose fans include Brie Larson and Khloe Kardashian, has teamed up with Sugarfina to launch a collab 24K Gold Rosé All Day Sundae tomorrow through Saturday, June 30. The treat consists of the company’s signature low calorie vanilla bean soft-serve scooped into a freshly baked waffle cone and topped off with three types of Sugarfina gummies, all infused with real rosé—24K Gold Rosé All Day Bears, Sparkling Rosé Bears and But First, Rosé Roses—and a gilded 24K Gold Rosé Rock Candy Swizzle Stick. Sorry, this treat’s not for kids. Halo Top Creamery at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles and Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park