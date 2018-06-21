Rose Marie Archives Headed to The Paley Center, Georgia State University

An estate sale, held at the entertainer's longtime home in Van Nuys, will take place June 30 and July 1.

The daughter of the late entertainer Rose Marie has donated memorabilia from her mother's fabled career to The Paley Center for Media and to Georgia State University, it was announced Thursday.

Marie "made so many pioneering contributions to all the various entertainment art forms, I felt it was important to partner with institutions that recognized her importance, would preserve her legacy and would make her archives available to her many fans," her daughter, Georgiana Guy-Rodrigues, said in a statement.

Forever known for playing the wisecracking comedy writer Sally Rogers on the legendary 1960s CBS sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, Marie died Dec. 28 in her home in Van Nuys. She was 94.

The Paley Center will receive rare television footage that shows Marie on Scoop the Writers, as the first female game show host, and on her pilot for Just Off Broadway, made at Desilu Studios. There are also behind-the-scenes glimpses from appearances on series like The Monkees, The Virginian and Gunsmoke; some of that was seen in the recently released documentary Wait for Your Laugh.

Marie's music archive is on the way to Georgia State's Special Collections Library, home to Johnny Mercer's collection. She worked with the composer in Top Banana on Broadway in the early 1950s and sang his songs "I Wanna Be Around" and "Come Rain or Come Shine" on The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Included are scores and arrangements by notable arrangers such as Johnny Mandel, George Wyle and Frankie Ortega; commercial recordings, demos and transcriptions of her early days in radio; and recordings of her late husband, trumpeter Bobby Guy.

In April, other archive material, including one of the actress' iconic hair bows, were given to the National Comedy Center, which is opening in August in Jamestown, New York.

Meanwhile, an estate sale featuring some of Marie's personal effects will be held June 30 and July 1 at her former home in Van Nuys. She lived there for nearly 70 years.