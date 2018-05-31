Rose McGowan Reacts to Harvey Weinstein Indictment: "I'm 'Validated'"

In a lengthy Instagram post, McGowan responded to the disgraced mogul being indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges.

Before the finale of her docuseries, Citizen Rose, airs tonight on E!, Rose McGowan took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts about Harvey Weinstein's indictment. According to the actress, she has been "validated" after the fallen producer — whom she has accused of rape, a claim he has strongly denied — was indicted by a grand jury on rape and criminal sex act charges.

Accompanied by a clip from her show, McGowan opened up in a lengthy caption about her state of mind now that Weinstein, whom more than 80 women have accused of sexual assault, is being held accountable for his inappropriate behavior.

"INDICTED. FINALLY. I’ve been indicted by the media he’s bought out for years to trash me. Now it is a new chapter for both of us," she began. "What would others say about You if they didn’t know who You were? Who I am has been told to the world for me in magazines, newspapers, blogs, videos, tabloids. Media, bloggers, sites have been paid by a serial rapist to slut-shame, body shame, and freedom shame me."

The Charmed alum continued: "The narrative of me- my story- has been sold to you as a work of fiction. The media often cuts You when they can, especially if they’ve been paid off to- the journalists and reporters who are safe in their cubicles and do not have to drown in your tears or see the bruises. All they see is numbers. Views. Ratings. And all You were told is that I was a horror show. Someone damaged. Someone off-kilter. Someone not right. Luckily, many worldwide saw through this fiction, sadly, far more continue to hound me with this false narrative without realizing that every evil thing they repeat about me means they are doing the work of a rapist."

McGowan went on to suggest that it took Weinstein turning himself into police last week for some to finally take her story seriously.

"Suddenly though- now that the Monster aka Harvey Weinstein- has turned himself in I’m 'validated.' I have always spoken the truth. I know what I have achieved to change the world," she concluded. "…I know my truth. And now.... for the FINAL episode of Citizen Rose, a show that took blood, sweat and many tears, to simply show what trauma looks like and how we can survive it. I know what I’ve done to change the world. How about you?"

Weinstein was offically indicted on Wednesday, with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. saying it brings the former movie exec "another step closer to accountability" for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

Weinstein's attorney, Benjamin Brafman, said he would "vigorously defend" against the indictment and ask a court to dismiss it. He called the allegations "unsupported" and reiterated that Weinstein vehemently denies them. Weinstein was charged Friday with raping one woman and committing a criminal sex act by compelling oral sex from another. Though he was freed on $1 million bail and electronic monitoring, Weinstein is due back in court July 30. However, that date may now be moved up following news of the indictment.