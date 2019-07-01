Rose McGowan Rips N.Y. Times, Claims She Was the First to Speak Out in #MeToo Movement

The actress shared her feelings in a new interview, saying she was "grossed out" by the way the publication "enjoyed being lauded" for its coverage of the sexual assault allegations leveled against Harvey Weinstein.

Nearly two years after the #MeToo movement launched in the wake of reporting by the New York Times and the New Yorker, Rose McGowan is sharing her unfiltered thoughts about the credit — or lack thereof, in her eyes — she has received for her role in the national reckoning over sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

In an interview with The Guardian, published on Monday, McGowan fired back at the Times for calling her "one of the first" to publicly speak out against Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced producer who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 300 women in the fall of 2017. He is set to go to trial this September for five counts of sexual assault, including rape, involving two female accusers. Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

"I’ve been called one of the first to speak out. No. I was the first. I called the New York Times. I blew it wide open, not them. They won the Pulitzer and I’m the one hard-up for money. It’s disgusting," said the actress. "I was kind of grossed out by how much they enjoyed being lauded."

McGowan — who previously accused Weinstein of raping her in 1997, an allegation that he has strongly denied — is not quoted in the Times' first story about Weinstein. However, she later spoke to the newspaper on the record in follow-up pieces.

McGowan also told The Guardian that she "[misses] performing" but has come to terms with the fact that her acting career may not ever be revived. The star — who is trying her hand at music with the recent release of her concept album, Planet 9 — said that she believes her "career was stolen," along with more women in entertainment who also spoke out against Weinstein, including Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino and Annabella Sciorra, among others.

"We all got stolen. And we were all very good at our jobs," she added. "That’s the other crime in all this."

McGowan also revealed to The Guardian her thoughts about Weinstein's upcoming trial. "I’m so scared for the women brave enough to testify. I would’ve done so, had so much time not elapsed," she said. "I fear for them because they’re going to be savaged by his lawyer. I send them all my strength because they’re going to need it."