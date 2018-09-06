Rose McGowan Says Men Are "Stolen From Birth," Sold an "Illusion" of Superiority

The actress-activist was speaking at the British GQ Men of the Year awards in London, where she was presented with the "inspiration" honor.

Rose McGowan says her activist work is not aimed at women.

"People ask me if what I do is for women. It’s not. It’s for men," she told an A-list crowd at British GQ's Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday night in London, speaking on stage at the Tate Modern museum after collecting the "inspiration" honor.

"I see you. I see how you get stolen at birth, told that you're more important from the time your feet hit the ground," she told men. "You’re sold an illusion, one you feel indebted to live, but it’s comfortable. I know it’s in you to change. I see you as the humans you are. I see you as being better."

McGowan, the first women to receive the award in its history, added that her platform was "not #MeToo," although she thanked Tarana Burke and Alyssa Milano for providing a shared hashtag with which to communicate.

"My platform is one of freedom for humanity," she said. "I just want us simply to be 10 percent better, including for myself. I want women to be less misogynistic I want women to hate themselves less and to understand they deserve a full seat at the table, and that we are all equal under the eyes of the goddess."

Other attendees on the night included Daniel Kaluuya, Steve McQueen, Jeff Goldblum, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who was named "international man" of the year, and Sacha Baron Cohen, who received the "editor's special award."