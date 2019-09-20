Roseanne Barr and Andrew Dice Clay Kick Off Scathing Comedy Tour

The comics gave their takes on ABC, the Kardashians, the #MeToo movement, Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K. and more at the opening night of their "Mr. and Mrs. America" tour in New York.

Roseanne Barr and Andrew Dice Clay came out swinging at the opening night of their “Mr. and Mrs. America” tour on Thursday night, taking aim at the Kardashians, the #MeToo movement, ABC — the list goes on.

“About a year and a half ago, the Roseanne reboot came on television and we got 28 million people to watch it,” Barr said, opening her set. “So fuck Hollywood.”

Later, as part of a bit about to whom she’d write letters should she commit suicide, she listed ABC among the recipients. “Dear ABC, when you asked me back to once again bail out your low-rated, shit-fucking network, I did so with the same sass and vigor that I always put in with all of my work. And I gave you the highest ratings you’ve had in 10 years,” she read off of a paper. “And at the first sight of a controversy, your bright idea was to kill off my character with an opioid overdose and steal my show. Well guess what? I’m not the one that’s dead, bitches.”

The crowd at the Paramount Theater in Long Island, New York, was undoubtedly on the side of Barr, who’s been outspoken about ABC canceling the Roseanne reboot in May 2018 following a racist tweet from the actress. Barr later apologized, and blamed the tweet on taking Ambien.

Some of the loudest cheers erupted when Barr asked, “How many people think I got a real screw job?” But the most enthusiastic response came when Barr offered a different prompt: “So, where are you guys politically?”

From the moment Barr took the stage, the crowd had already been shouting "Trump!” This time, there were the same shouts multiplied, and two people near the front stood up to display a full-sized “Trump 2020” flag.

“I’m so happy!” Barr responded.

She then jumped into a story about her own run for president in 2012, which she said was inspired by her hatred for Hillary Clinton. “I don’t hate her … OK, I hate her,” Barr said. “I hate her husband. I hate her daughter, too.”

She expressed her support for things like the legalization of marijuana and gay rights, and offered up quips about her weight loss and parenting.

Clay, who gained notoriety in the 1980s and went on to become the first person to ever sell out Madison Square Garden two nights in a row, delivered a set as equally scathing, if not more so, than Barr’s.

Unlike Barr, Clay told the Paramount audience that he doesn’t like to get political (“I don’t give a fuck who’s in office”). When he did mention Trump, it was in reference to the Access Hollywood tape that surfaced during the 2016 election. Clay dubbed Trump’s “Grab ‘em by the pussy” line “fucking hysterical,” and dove into a lengthy joke about one of the women who accused Trump of sexual assault.

This segued into Clay’s take on Louis C.K., who was accused by five women of masturbating in front of them in a 2017 New York Times exposé.

“Louis lost everything,” Clay said. “What’d he do? Dropped a load on some berber carpet in a Holiday Inn? It happens to the best of us.”

He added that he didn’t understand how C.K.’s accusers could feel “afraid” or “scared” in the situations they described.

“Scared how? What way were you so fucking afraid? How the fuck were you so afraid? That the little freckled-dick monster was gonna eat you?” Clay said. “What the fuck was so fucking scary about Louis and his freckled fucking balls jerking off?" Clay then clarified that in discussing the #MeToo movement, he’s not talking about “heavier issues like Harvey Weinstein.”

The “Mr. and Mrs. America” tour continues Friday in Atlantic City.

Barr and Clay have known each other for more than 30 years, according to Clay. "She's a comic because she's wacky. I've known her since we were kids," Clay said in an interview with Fox News. "When people ask about what she said, I say, 'She's a comic!' We got to stop policing comedians. This is America!"