Roseanne Barr Cancels 'Joe Rogan Experience' Podcast Appearance

"She’s not doing well and doesn’t want to travel, and she’s gone radio silent on me, so I’m just going to step away," host Joe Rogan said Friday.

Roseanne Barr has bowed out of a podcast appearance with Joe Rogan in the wake of backlash to a racist tweet that saw her hit ABC show canceled and re-runs pulled from multiple channels.

"The Roseanne podcast is not happening today. She’s not doing well and doesn’t want to travel, and she’s gone radio silent on me, so I’m just going to step away. The whole thing has been pretty brutal on her, and I hope she can find some peace," Joe Rogan, the comedian and host of The Joe Rogan Experience, tweeted on Friday.

Barr had previously promised on Tuesday that she would talk about her controversial tweet, issued the same day, on the podcast. "No, it wasn't racist-ill talk about it on joe rogan friday," she wrote.

Barr has since apologized for the tweet, which compared advisor to former senior president Barack Obama Valerie Jarrett to the "baby" of The Planet the Apes and the Muslim Brotherhood. She has also blamed Ambien, the insomnia medication, for the remark, which caused a firestorm when it was published. ABC canceled the Roseanne revival on the same day that writers had returned to work to begin penning its second season, talent agency ICM dropped Barr as a client and Viacom channels and Hulu ceased airing reruns of the show.

In response to the comment, Jarrett has said she hoped the backlash would be "a teaching moment."