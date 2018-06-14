Roseanne Barr Claims Racist Valerie Jarrett Tweet "Was About Anti-Semitism"

The comedian tweeted about the headline-making post that led to the cancellation of her ABC sitcom on Wednesday night.

Weeks after comparing former President Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an "ape" in a racist tweet, Roseanne Barr is claiming that her controversial post "was about anti-Semitism." The actress — whose eponymous ABC sitcom was swiftly canceled after the tweet — took to Twitter on Wednesday night to further say she is not a racist.

"I want u all2 know I’m fine. I’ve been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood," she wrote. "Needless2 say I’m NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced ‘RACISM’ in my entire life & never will."

Barr then went on to say that her initial tweet about Jarrett — "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj," she wrote — was her way of denouncing anti-Semitism.

"Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism," she continued, referencing the Twilight Zone creator who penned the script for the 1968 sci-fi hit. "That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want."

Barr, who apologized to Jarrett, previously stated that she was on Ambien when she wrote the tweet, and also claimed she was unaware that Jarrett is black. Barr also hinted that she will soon elaborate on her Twitter scandal in upcoming media appearances.

"guys, I have been planting trees digging in the earth singing and feeling a great deal of relief," she wrote. "I will begin to speak for myself in media soon."

The vocal President Trump supporter concluded by letting her followers know that her "faith is stronger today than ever before." She added, "I have faith in the American people to free their minds & unite. I have developed a bit of palsy in my head and hands due to the stress I have lived thru-I sleep alot now-without ambien too, thank G0D!! goodnight-we are winning! don’t give up! PEACE is coming!"

At a Los Angeles event on Wednesday night, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey made a pointed reference to the decision to cancel Barr's Roseanne when she said, "When we see things that are happening around us that are counter to our values and our beliefs, our actions must match our words." The network, meanwhile, is exploring spinoff ideas as a way to continue the franchise without Barr.