Roseanne Barr On Possible Return to TV: "'I've Already Been Offered So Many Things"

The comedian, who had her rebooted sitcom cancelled by ABC following racist remarks on Twitter, revealed that she "almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV."

Roseanne Barr may make a second comeback in 2018 after she revealed that she's been offered "many" opportunities to return to television.

Speaking on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's podcast, her second appearance on the program, Barr spends much of the interview talking about the Torah and her Jewish faith, but she also intimated a possible route back to television. "I’ve already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we’ll see," she said.

The comedian's iconic sitcom Roseanne was resurrected by ABC this year, with a more Trump-friendly bent, and debuted to stunning ratings. But the whirlwind beginning presaged a spectacular end as the show was cancelled after Barr made racist remarks aimed at former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett. ABC is currently working on a spin-off of Roseanne titled The Conners that will not feature Barr's character, instead focusing on the rest of the cast.

Barr told Boteach that she didn't ask for money when she signed away the rights to her eponymous show as an act of "penance" and that she "didn't want to hurt the new show" or for the Roseanne cast, particularly African-American actress Jayden Rey, to lose their jobs.

"I thought signing off of my own life’s work and asking for nothing in return I thought that was a penance. Sometimes you ask people what do you think should be done to you, knowing what you’ve done wrong and it seems that people always know what should be done to them. I just knew that was the right thing and I want to do the right thing because I’ve lived my life, most part of it, to do the right thing for all people, not just Jews," she said.

Boteach also pressed Barr on whether she had reached out and apologized to Valerie Jarrett privately. She said had not as yet, but she was "praying for the right words" before she spoke to Jarrett.