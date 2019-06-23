Roseanne Barr Joins Andrew Dice Clay for "Mr. and Mrs. America" Comedy Tour

"When people ask about what she said, I say, 'She's a comic!' We got to stop policing comedians. This is America," Clay told Fox News about embarking on a tour with his friend of over "30 years."

Roseanne Barr is hitting the road with her friend and fellow comedian Andrew Dice Clay.

Speaking about their upcoming comedic venture, Clay told Fox News that the "Mr. and Mrs. America" tour was inspired by the national obsession with political discourse and the alleged policing of comedians' language.

"She's a comic because she's wacky. I've known her since we were kids," Clay told the news channel. "When people ask about what she said, I say, 'She's a comic!' We got to stop policing comedians. This is America!"

ABC canceled the Roseanne reboot last May following the 66-year-old actress’s controversial tweet comparing former President Obama adviser to “Planet of the Apes.” Barr had blamed her remark on the sleeping drug Ambien. ABC proceeded to launch a spinoff, The Conners, which ultimately killed off Barr’s character from the series.

With Barr being no stranger to criticism for her comment, Clay urged America to "lighten up."

"America really needs to lighten up and not worry about the words comedians use because it's all we have. There's clean stuff and there's street stuff. I'm a street guy because I tell it like it is," Clay said. "I'm living it more now than I have for a really long time. My shows have been longer, my material is fresher. With these shows, I can do as long as I want because it's one show a night."

He then proceeded to defend his friend of “30 years” for being an “original” like himself and encouraged people to “stop reading Twitter.”

"Calm down with your political conversations. Whoever is running the country, nobody else's life changes. We still gotta go out there and make a living. Enjoy your family, enjoy your friends, bang your chicks and make your money."

Though Barr has a controversial reputation, Clay assured they are unfazed by the negative comments.

He explained: "We're both excited because we both don't give a s—t what anybody thinks about anything. I decided not to run for president because it would be embarrassing for everybody else losing. It would be too easy."

Barr and Clay’s “Mr. and Mrs. America” Tour kicks off at the Paramount Theater in Long Island, N,Y., on Sept. 19, followed by the Hard Rock in Atlantic City, N.J., on Sept. 20. Tickets for the Long Island and Atlantic City dates go on sale Friday.