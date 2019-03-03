Roseanne Barr Says Women Who Came Forward as Part of #MeToo Are "Nothing But Hos"

The comedian also said that Christine Blasey Ford, who last year accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault in the 1980s, "should be in prison."

Roseanne Barr is slamming the #MeToo movement, Sen. Kamala Harris and more in a wide-ranging interview on The Candace Owens Show's inaugural episode, which went live Sunday morning.

During a long discussion about the anti-sexual misconduct movement, which Owens called "the believe women thing," Barr explained that she had been talking to someone recently who suggested, "[The women] were there in the room because they thought they were getting a job 15 years ago," which she said she disagreed with. "Well, it's because they're hos. Like if you don't run out of the room and go, 'Excuse me you don't do that to me,' and leave, but you stayed around because you're like, 'Well I thought maybe he was going to give me a writing job,' well, you aren't nothing but a ho," Barr said.

Barr, whose reboot of the hit ABC show Roseanne was canceled last May when she tweeted racist remarks about former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett, said women who find themselves in men's hotel rooms at 3 a.m. and later come forward with accusations are "pretending that they didn't go to trade sexual favors for money."

She also slammed presidential hopeful Harris, whom Barr called "Kama Sutra Harris."

"We all know what she did… she slept her way to the bottom," Barr said, referring to the senator's previous relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. "There was a time as a feminist where we don't do that, we have respect for ourselves and we stick together, but that all went to hell, too," she said, switching back to the topic of feminism and the #MeToo movement.

Owens explained, "I think feminism ultimately needs to be about truth telling. I'm not into garnering power against men, that's not feminism. Stop calling it feminism. That's some radicalized white women's movement, as I say, it's the 'white women's march,'" to which Barr replied, "That's what I say too."

"Women are pissed because they weren't attracted to the guy that did it," Barr added.

"Or they didn't get the career, so then 30 years later they go, you know what, my career never really did take off, so I'm going to hop on this bandwagon and say that something horrible happened to me," Owens added. "And the reason why I think what we're talking about here is real feminism, is because what we're protecting are real victims, because there are women who actually get raped, there are men who are actually predators."

Barr also said at one point during the interview that Christine Blasey Ford, who last year accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault in the 1980s, "should be in prison."

"She's not required to file a police report or anything and she collected millions of dollars," Owens offered, referring to a number of GoFundMe accounts that sprung up reportedly in support of Ford. ("These funds have been used exclusively for necessary costs of physical security and housing occasioned by coming forward about her sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh," Ford's lawyers said at the time, adding that any unused money would be donated to "organizations that support trauma survivors.")

The comedian agreed with Owens, and added that Ford was an example of "white woman privilege."

Barr has given several interviews in the time since her show was canceled, several of them with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach. Her show was later brought back to life last fall as The Conners, without Barr's involvement. In the aftermath, Barr told Owens she "had a complete nervous breakdown," adding that she "couldn't walk, couldn't talk, I couldn't get out of bed."

During her appearance on Owens' show, Barr also discussed her version of the events that led to her ousting, the 2016 election, capitalism and more.

Towards the end of the interview, Barr said she planned to get back into stand-up comedy. "I'm going to tell people what in the hell I think of them, I'm gonna tell women [they're] nothing but hos, I'm going to tell the men, 'Why are you letting women do this to you?'" she said.

Watch the interview below.