Roseanne Barr Calls Natalie Portman "Repulsive," Defends Kevin Hart

The comedian also said John Goodman should have "fought harder" for her in an interview published Friday in daily newspaper 'Israel Hayom.'

Roseanne Barr criticized Natalie Portman and defended Kevin Hart ahead of her visit to Israel.

In an interview published Friday in daily newspaper Israel Hayom, the comedian took on Portman, who last April outraged many upon declining to take part in an award ceremony as the recipient of the Genesis Prize Laureate, explaining she “did not want to appear as endorsing Benjamin Netanyahu, who was to be giving a speech at the ceremony."

“It was really sickening, I find her repulsive," said Barr of Portman in the interview. “She was raised in incredible privilege of safety in the Jewish state and knows nothing about anti-Semitism.”

Portman was born in Jerusalem and moved to the United States with her parents at the age of 3.

Added Barr, “She’s the darling of the left here, the Jewish left in Hollywood, she is a complete hypocrite who grew up in safety and privilege, like I said before, and knows nothing about what she speaks of."

Asked about Kevin Hart’s Oscar controversy following backlash over his past homophobic tweets as it related to her own racist tweet that got Roseanne canceled in May, Barr said the comic should be forgiven. “Largely they’re digging up things that people did 15 and 20 years ago, and Kevin Hart, his statements were really old and people grow up and change, and he did say he was sorry over and over," she continued.

Barr also acknowledged former TV husband John Goodman's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last week, where he said he "really missed her this year" while filming The Conners.

"That was sweet of him but he should've fought harder for me,” she said. “But nobody fights for anybody in Hollywood because it's you next if you do. It's very much a culture of fear and mind control and it's run by people without a lot of ethics."

Barr will arrive in Israel at the end of the month along with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, as a guest of his World Values Network organization and speak at the Israeli Knesset against the boycott, divest and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.