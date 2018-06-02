Roseanne Tapes Rambling, Emotional Podcast With Rabbi: "She Was Sobbing"

The embattled star called in to Shmuley Boteach's show a day before she canceled on Joe Rogan.

Just two days after ABC yanked her show off the air in response to a racist tweet about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, Barr called in for a May 31 podcast interview with New Jersey-based Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, a longtime friend and spiritual advisor (yes, Barr is Jewish).

According to two knowledgeable sources, Barr, who has been holed up in her home in Utah since the scandal broke May 29, offered an emotional and rambling mea culpa for her tweet describing Jarrett as the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.” At various moments, sources say, Barr even lapsed into tears.

“She was sobbing and very apologetic about the whole thing,” says one source.

Despite a regular barrage of tweets since her firing, Barr has not given an in-depth interview on the subject. She canceled a planned appearance on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast that was set for Friday. "She’s not doing well and doesn’t want to travel, and she’s gone radio silent on me, so I’m just going to step away," Rogan said.

Shmuley, 51, who's been friends with Barr for 20 years, is one of the most famous — and controversial — rabbis in America, a vocal opponent of gay marriage and a sometime supporter of President Trump. He's been well-connected in Hollywood since before the 2000 publication of his best-selling relationship guide Kosher Sex, was once Michael Jackson's rabbi (although Jackson wasn't Jewish) and in 2006 had his own reality show on the TLC Channel, Shalom in the Home.

Reached on Friday afternoon, Shmuley declined to comment on the podcast or on Barr's recent controversy. He would not say when, or even if, he will be posting the interview.