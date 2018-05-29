Roseanne Barr Apologizes For Racist 'Planet of the Apes' Tweet About Obama Adviser

When users pointed out that the tweet seemed racist, Barr replied, "Muslims r NOT a race."

Roseanne Barr on Tuesday attacked former President Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarett in a since deleted tweet alleging connections to the Muslim Brotherhood that is being called racist by many.

In the tweet, the ABC star of her self-titled show attacked Jarett, connecting her to the Islamist organization Muslim Brotherhood and the movie Planet of the Apes.

"Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr wrote, using Jarrett's initials while replying to a tweet which accused Jarrett of helping to cover up alleged misdeeds for the Obama administration.

When users pointed out that the tweet seemed racist, Barr replied, "Muslims r NOT a race."

Barr, an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, later tweeted her first tweet was "a joke."

Then, not long after that tweet, Barr issued an apology post: "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."

Barr also said she is leaving Twitter.

Reps for ABC have not yet replied to The Hollywood Reporter's request for comment.