Roseanne Barr Apologizes For Racist 'Planet of the Apes' Tweet About Obama Adviser
Roseanne Barr on Tuesday attacked former President Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarett in a since deleted tweet alleging connections to the Muslim Brotherhood that is being called racist by many.
In the tweet, the ABC star of her self-titled show attacked Jarett, connecting her to the Islamist organization Muslim Brotherhood and the movie Planet of the Apes.
"Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr wrote, using Jarrett's initials while replying to a tweet which accused Jarrett of helping to cover up alleged misdeeds for the Obama administration.
When users pointed out that the tweet seemed racist, Barr replied, "Muslims r NOT a race."
Barr, an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, later tweeted her first tweet was "a joke."
Then, not long after that tweet, Barr issued an apology post: "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."
Barr also said she is leaving Twitter.
Reps for ABC have not yet replied to The Hollywood Reporter's request for comment.
