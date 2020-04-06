Roseanne Calls Coronavirus a Ploy to "Get Rid of All My Generation"

The former sitcom actress also says she is using the quarantine time to work on a lawsuit against Hollywood. All of it.

Roseanne Barr has weighed in on the novel coronavirus pandemic — and she seemingly believes it is a cunning plan (unclear whose, exactly) to kill baby boomers.

The onetime star of her self-titled ABC show spoke with Norm Macdonald for his new YouTube series, Quarantined With Norm Macdonald, where he calls up famous friends and talks to them over speaker phone while the camera is rolling.

On Sunday night, he talked to Barr for nearly 15 minutes.

At the moment, the 67-year-old actress says she is living in Hawaii where she claimed "we have one [coronavirus] case on the island" and 99 percent of the residents are sequestered and "doing what they are supposed to do."

After telling Macdonald about the island — it is unclear which one she is on — Barr said, in her opinion, coronavirus was a ploy to kill baby boomers.

"You know what it is, Norm? I think they're just trying to get rid of all my generation," Barr's ramble begins. "The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people." It is unclear who "they" are in the ramble.

Macdonald, going along with the conversation, interjects, "Because there's so many boomers that have money and do no work. So if you got them out of society — that would be a good thriller."

Barr also told the Saturday Night Live veteran that she is using the quarantine time to work on a lawsuit against Hollywood. All of it.

"I have the time now to research and come up with the perfect lawsuit," Barr says, adding she has been gathering her thoughts about her show being canceled in 2018 following a racist tweet, so she can now, "fuck over everybody in the fucking world over there."

Watch the entire interview below.