Roseanne: President Trump Has Freed Children From "Pimps All Over This World"

In a series of bizarre new tweets, the actress continued to showcase her support for the president, saying she gives him the "benefit of the doubt."

After President Donald Trump telephoned her personally to offer his congratulations for her sitcom’s stellar ratings, Roseanne Barr is returning the favor by defending Trump in a series of bizarre tweets posted Friday.

After posting the link to a story that discussed why Trump should thank the actress, the Roseanne star was quick to counter-argue, “The writer is so gracious to me, but I do like the President.”

Barr then proceeded to argue for what Trump has accomplished thus far during his presidency. “President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world. Hundreds each month,” the actress tweeted. “He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere. notice that. I disagree on some things, but give him benefit of doubt-4 now.

The actress then admitted to having a videotape of her interviewing the president and director Michael Moore on her former talk show, but revealed that she originally thought Trump was a “populist.”

The actress’s recent tweets in support of Trump are not the first time Barr has made peculiar statements. Last November, the Roseanne star confused fans after tweeting about the conspiracy theory "QAnon," which alleges Satanism and sex-trafficking by Trump’s opponents. “Tell Qanon to DM me in the next 24 hours,” the actress wrote, as she continued to showcase her support for the president.

Barr's recent Trump-centered tweets come just days after The New York Times first reported that Trump called Barr and they spoke about the "huge" ratings the first episode of the revived Roseanne picked up on Tuesday. The ABC comedy averaged a massive 18.1 million viewers and a 5.1 rating in the key demo.

During her Thursday appearance on Good Morning America, Barr recalled Trump’s phone call as “exciting.” "They said, 'Hold please for the president of the United States of America' and that was about the most exciting thing, ever. It was just very sweet of him to congratulate us," Barr said of their private phone call.

Adding, "I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years. It was just a friendly conversation about work, and television and ratings. He really understands ratings and how they measure things and that's kind of been an interest of mine, too, for a long time."

The Roseanne reboot’s March 27 premiere was the highest-rated scripted broadcast of the season, and the highest-rated sitcom in more than three years. ABC network has renewed the sitcom for a second season.

President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world. Hundreds each month. He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere. notice that. I disagree on some things, but give him benefit of doubt-4 now. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 31, 2018