'Roseanne,' Trump 'Apprentice' Memorabilia Up for Auction

Less notorious items up for sale include an original production Han Solo BlasTech DL-44 blaster prop weapon from 'Return of the Jedi' and a Fonzie Triumph TR500 motorcycle from 'Happy Days.'

Here's a chance to own some infamous Hollywood memorabilia. Julien's is auctioning off a Roseanne Statue of Liberty costume and a Donald Trump Apprentice boardroom table on June 23 in Las Vegas.

The Roseanne costume (est. $4,000-$6,000) was worn by star Roseanne Barr in the season-five Halloween episode of the original show, which aired on Oct. 27, 1992. In addition to the long green wrap dress, it comes with a foam crown (complete with fake patina). Given the comments Barr made on Twitter that got the ABC revival canceled, some bidders will surely be interested in the item for its irony.

Also up for sale is an Apprentice boardroom table used in seasons five through seven of the series, including the famous season-six finale that aired live from the Hollywood Bowl. The table's burlwood-inspired look and inlaid pattern is mostly accomplished with faux materials, but it is heavier than it looks, weighing in at about 300 pounds. For a mere $10,000 to $20,000, one could install this table in their home or office and yell "You're fired!" at visitors.

Less notorious items up for sale include an original production Han Solo BlasTech DL-44 blaster prop weapon from 1983's Return of the Jedi (est. $300,000-$500,000). This is one of two "non-firing" hero (i.e. used for close-up shots) versions made for the film. The blaster has been in the possession of the movie's art director James L. Schoppe since production wrapped and comes with a letter of authenticity from Schoppe.

And for baby boomers, there's a Fonzie Triumph TR500 motorcycle from the iconic ABC sitcom Happy Days (est. $150,000-$200,000). It was one of just three bikes used on the show and comes with its title, a "Fonzie" license plate and a magazine story detailing the bike's history.

More information on the auction and a full catalog can be found here.