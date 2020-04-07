Rosie O'Donnell Says She Visited Michael Cohen in Prison

"He looks good. He looks thin. He looks fit. He looks rested," she says of President Trump's former personal attorney.

Rosie O'Donnell on Tuesday told Howard Stern she visited disgraced former attorney Michael Cohen in prison where he apologized for helping President Trump attack her through the years.

Before he took office, Trump and O'Donnell had one of the most famous feuds in Hollywood and would blast one another through the media on a regular basis. Trump threatened to sue her a number of times.

Talking on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, O'Donnell said she wrote a letter to Cohen the night Trump was impeached in the House that said she could not help but think he was "paying for what this man did." Cohen, who in 2018 received three years in prison for a series of tax fraud and lying charges, wrote back, she said.

"And so we became pen pals," O'Donnell told Stern. "And then I went to the prison to visit him. But we got to talk, he and I, and I got to ask him every question I had. I was there for six and a half hours, sitting with him, talking to him." She noted she visited him before the coronavirus outbreak.

She added, "He is so remorseful and so upset with himself for not listening to what his wife and children were saying to him for years."

In his prime, Cohen wielded a lot of power as Trump's personal attorney, O'Donnell noting, "Michael ran that show for 15 years. He was the fixer. He was the thug."

Asked how he looks, O'Donnell told Stern, "He looks good. He looks thin. He looks fit. He looks rested."

