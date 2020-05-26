Roskino Unveils Program for Russia's First Digital Content Market

Timur Bekmembetov is among the speakers at the event, which will present more than 300 projects to buyers and producers.

Russia's film promotion body Roskino on Tuesday unveiled the program for the Key Buyers Event, its virtual content market presenting more than 300 projects from over 120 companies.

The digital market will run June 8-June 15 and feature live presentations, panel discussions, and cultural events, along with pitching sessions for dozens of film, TV and animation projects looking for international co-production partners. Rising Russian actress Anna Chipovskaya (Road to Calvary) has been signed up as an ambassador.

Buyers and producers from more than 40 countries, including RTL, AMC Networks, Mars CGV, Wild Bunch, Beta Film, Koch Media, and Iqiyi, have registered for the event, according to Roskino.

"Such a national virtual market is unprecedented, and it is exciting to be the pioneers," said Evgenia Markova, CEO of Roskino. "For eight days, the Key Buyers Event: Digital Edition has been designed to facilitate networking, inspiring discussions and screenings that showcase the diverse landscape of Russian content inclusive of films, series, animations, and documentaries, and to promote Russian talent around the world."

The speaker lineup includes Pierre Sissmann, CEO of Cyber Group Studios (France), Richard Rowe, director of international acquisitions & co-productions at Wildbrain (U.K.), Yan Li, CEO of Beijing Joy Culture Media Co. (China), Lionel Marty, managing director of APC Kids (France) and Ariel Tobi, CEO of Snap TV Lat Am (Argentina) who will discuss Russian animation and its international success, a panel to be moderated by Thatcher Mines, director of development and deals at Power Animals United (Finland).

The program will also gather Russian filmmakers, such as Timur Bekmambetov (Nightwatch, Profile), Fedor Bondarchuk (Stalingrad), Vyacheslav Murugov (Sputnik), Ilya Stuart (Persian Lessons), and Valeriy Fedorovich and Evgeniy Nikishov (Ordinary Woman, Metro 2033).