Rossif Sutherland, Aaron Ashmore Join 'The Retreat' Thriller (Exclusive)

Rossif Sutherland and Killjoys star Aaron Ashmore are set to star in thriller The Retreat from director Pat Mills.

They join Tommie-Amber Pirie and Sarah Allen, earlier announced to play a lesbian couple being pursued by militant serial killers while on weekend holiday in a remote cabin. Alyson Richards wrote the script for The Retreat and is producing along with Lauren Grant.

Mills' film credits include Guidance and the Geena Davis-starrer Don't Talk to Irene. Jeff Sackman, Berry Meyerowitz, Leah Jaunzems, Emma Phelan, John Laing and Mark Gingras will executive produce The Retreat.

Aqute Media is handling worldwide sales rights. Ashmore is repped by Industry Entertainment, APA and K.G. Talent.

Sutherland is repped by Oscar, Abrams, Zimel and Associates, The Characters Talent Agency and Maxime Vanasse Agent D’Artistes. Mills is repped by Verve Talent and Literary Agency and The Jennifer Hollyer Agency.