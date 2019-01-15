'Roswell, New Mexico' Stars Tease Upcoming Shiri Appleby-Directed Episode

"There's specific reasons she’s directing that episode, so it was great. I think fans are going to love it," Jeanine Mason told The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s been 20 years since Liz Parker (Shiri Appleby) and Max Evans (Jason Behr) appeared on Roswell when it made its television debut. Now, The CW is bringing the mystery back with the rebooted series Roswell, New Mexico.

Before tonight’s premiere (Jan. 15), stars Jeanine Mason and Nathan Dean Parsons sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss the “positive” reactions they’ve received from audiences thus far.

“The lovely thing about this one is that the original series is so beloved, the book series that it’s all based on is so beloved, and I don’t think there’s anyone who is against the alien genre and getting into cheesy, kitschy alien stuff, so the sci-fi element brought with it a whole new fan base, and everyone’s just pumped to be playing around with aliens in a small town,” Mason said.

Parsons added: “We were able to preview it at Comic-Con last year, and it was so great sitting in the audience with everyone watching it for the first time.”

Fans of the original series should get excited for what’s the come in upcoming episodes of New Mexico. Appleby stepped behind the camera to direct episode 9, which Mason called a “big episode.”

On working with Appleby, Mason said: “It was so special having her there. She loves this property so much and that’s what you always want in a director – someone who’s just in love with what we’re doing and is so attentive, and every moment is a possibility.”

“It’s a big episode,” she added. “There’s specific reasons she’s directing that episode, so it was great. I think fans are going to love it.”

Roswell, New Mexico premieres Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Watch the video above to hear Mason and Parsons discuss the differences between the two series’, why audiences are drawn to the sci-fi genre and more.