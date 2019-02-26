Rotten Tomatoes Remodels Audience Score System to Combat Online Trolls

"We’re doing it to more accurately and authentically represent the voice of fans while protecting our data and public forums from bad actors," reads a note from the aggregation site.

Rotten Tomatoes announced on Monday that the site will remodel its audience score system so trolls can no longer torpedo films before they have opened, such as Captain Marvel.

Now, the site will no longer allow a review to be posted before a film’s release, which is part of the "several phases of updates that will refresh and modernize our Audience Rating System," according to an editorial posted to Rotten Tomatoes’ homepage.

"We are disabling the comment function prior to a movie’s release date," according to the post. "Unfortunately, we have seen an uptick in non-constructive input, sometimes bordering on trolling, which we believe is a disservice to our general readership. We have decided that turning off this feature, for now, is the best course of action. Don’t worry though, fans will still get to have their say: Once a movie is released, audiences can leave a user rating and comments as they always have."

The post continued, "We’re doing it to more accurately and authentically represent the voice of fans while protecting our data and public forums from bad actors."

The popular review aggregator site, in general, will also be revamped.

"You will notice we are making some layout changes to the site. Through our research department, we have learned that our users would prefer a cleaner, less cluttered, presentation of the Tomatometer and Audience Score. Don’t worry, the information and data are still there (promise!)."

Online trolls have attacked a number of films via the site's audience score system, including Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and, most recently, Captain Marvel.