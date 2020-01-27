Rotterdam: Tiger Short Film Winners Unveiled

Three films shared the Ammodo Tiger short competition honor.

The International Film Festival Rotterdam's main Tiger competition may currently be in full flow, with 10 films up for the event's top honor, but the winners of its smaller sibling have already been unveiled.

On Sunday night in the Dutch city the jury for the Ammodo Tiger short competition unveiled their list of winners, with three films – Apparition by Ismaïl Bahri, Communicating Vessels by Maïder Fortuné and Annie MacDonell, and Sun Dog by Dorian Jespers – sharing the prize. Overall, 21 films were selected to compete for the 2020 award.

This year's jury was made up of recently appointed director of Kunsthal Rotterdam, Nathanja van Dijk, French filmmaker and previous Tiger short films winner Safia Benhaim (La fièvre, IFFR 2014), and Los Angeles-born, Belgrade-based film curator and writer Greg de Cuir Jr.

The three winners were each awarded €5,000 ($5,500), while Sun Dog was also selected as the festival's candidate for the European Short Film Awards 2020.

Ammodo, an organization supporting art and science, became official partner of the competition in 2018.

Earlier on Sunday, five of the 10 directors up for the main Tiger competition came together to discuss their work and such common themes as identity and national politics.

The 2020 International Film Festival Rotterdam runs until Feb. 2.