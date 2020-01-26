Rotterdam's CineMart Trims Down, Reaches Gender Parity

The festival is doing "more for less," with 17 new projects being presented in its co-production market.

Regulars to the Rotterdam Film Festival’s IFFR Pro industry gathering and its flagship co-production market CineMart – which kicked off Sunday and runs until Jan. 29 – may have noticed a distinct drop in the number of new projects being presented this year.

Whereas previous editions had upwards of 30 or so new titles in development seeking out production and financing partners, in 2020 just 17 have made the cut. But rather than a dip in the number of applicants, the reduced number was a conscious decision by the festival to do “more for less,” IFFR Pro head Marti Van Den Elshout explains.

“We figured that to be tailor-made in how we match people, participants and potential partners, we needed a slimmer selection,” she tells THR, also pointing to the year-round work done under the Rotterdam film festival umbrella, which includes mentoring and the Hubert Bals fund.

Despite the drop, this year’s crop of new CineMart projects has managed to succeed where other festivals have failed and is perfectly split down the middle in terms of the gender of the filmmakers represented, with eight movies from female directors, eight from male directors and one from a trans-femme filmmaker.

“We are of course as conscious as other festivals are [regarding gender-parity], but we decided that it’s just something that we have to do, and not use it as a marketing tool,” Van Den Elshout says. “But it was not a mandatory thing that we put on ourselves, so it’s very nice that it turned out that way.”