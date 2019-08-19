Roundabout Theatre Company Sets 'Caroline, or Change' and 'A Soldier's Play'

The final two Broadway productions for the Roundabout's season will open in 2020.

The Roundabout Theatre Company announced their final two Broadway productions for their season: A Soldier's Play at American Airlines Theatre and Caroline, or Change at Studio 54. Soldier's will bow on Jan. 21, 2020, while Caroline will open on April 7, 2020.

Roundabout's staging of A Soldier's Play will be the first Broadway production of Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, directed by Kenny Leon (Tony winner for A Raisin in the Sun) and starring David Alan Grier (Porgy and Bess) as Sergeant Vernon C. Waters and Blair Underwood (A Streetcar Named Desire) as Captain Richard Davenport.

A Soldier's Play is set in 1944, when a black sergeant is murdered on a Louisiana army base, and an investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime. Previews for the limited Broadway engagement begin on Dec. 27, 2019.

A Soldier's Play premiered Off-Broadway in 1981 at the Negro Ensemble Company starring Adolph Caesar, Denzel Washington, Larry B. Riley, Samuel L. Jackson, Peter Friedman and Charles Brown. The production won the NY Drama Critics’ Circle & Obie Awards for best play and the Pulitzer Prize. A Soldier's Story, the 1984 film version that Fuller adapted for the screen, picked up Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for best picture and best screenplay. Washington, Riley, and Caesar reprised their roles for the film, with Caesar nabbing a supporting actor Oscar nod.

The design team will include Derek McLane, Dede Ayite, Allen Lee Hughes and Dan Moses Schreier.

Direct from a run on London's West End, Caroline, or Change features a book and lyrics by Tony Kushner (Angels in America), music by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), direction by Michael Longhurst and choreography by Ann Yee.

Sharon D Clarke stars as Caroline, an African-American maid whose world of 1963 Louisiana ripples with change. The creative team will include Fly Davis, Jack Knowles, Paul Arditti, Nigel Lilley and Chris Fenwick. Previews of Caroline will begin on March 13, 2020.

Roundabout's 2019-2020 Broadway season will also showcase The Rose Tattoo by Tennessee Williams, starring Marisa Tomei and directed by Trip Cullman as well as Birthday Candles by Noah Haidle, starring Debra Messing and directed by Vivienne Benesch.