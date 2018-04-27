Kate Middleton, Prince William Name Third Baby

Introducing Prince Louis.

Born four days ago, the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has finally been named. And he's called... Louis

Surprising almost everyone with their choice, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on Friday unveiled the name of the new prince, now fifth in line to the throne.

Via Kensington Palace, the statement read:

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.



The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

Running up to the announcement, many sources suggested that Arthur would be the child's first name. However, this moniker was relegated to middle name territory along with Charles, after William's father.

Louis is a popular name in French-speaking countries such as Belgium and France, where there have been 17 kings with that name but so far there's not been a Prince Louis in Great Britain. The name itself traditionally means “great knight” or "brave warrior”.

The new member of the royal family was was born weighing 8lb 7oz at 11.01am on Monday, April 23 (on St. George's Day) is the couple's second son and becomes the fifth-in-line to the throne. Louis displaces Prince Harry who is now sixth-in-line.

Just hours after the birth, Louis was paraded in front of the world's press outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, London with his parents.