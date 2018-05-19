Royal Wedding: All the Details on Harry and William’s Uniforms

Also, the bet is settled on whether the groom would shave.

“Good luck, Harry!” someone in the crowd at Windsor Castle shouted to the groom.

Princes William and Harry arrived at St. George’s Chapel Saturday morning, wearing matching frockcoat uniforms of the Blues and Royals, a calvary regiment of the British Army (Queen Elizabeth II is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Blues and Royals). The single-breasted navy frockcoat is decorated with matching loops that covers the buttons, while gold braid is added to William’s frockcoat. Also decorating their uniforms is the Order of the Garter, which symbolizes the highest level of chivalry and dates back to 1348.

The uniforms were handcrafted by Savile Row tailor Dege & Skinner, which was founded in 1865 and holds royal warrants by Queen Elizabeth II, the King of Bahrain and the Sultan of Oman. Dege & Skinner has a rich history of crafting military uniforms, including four for the Queen’s military and household. In the brothers’ portrait hanging in London’s National Portrait Gallery, they’re also wearing matching uniforms by Dege & Skinner.

Perhaps more that what he would wear, speculation around Harry’s wedding-day look focused on one question: Would he shave? Hosts of both CBS This Morning and The Today Show waged bets on how hirsute the groom would be on his wedding day, but the beard remained, albeit more cleaned up than we’ve seen in the past.