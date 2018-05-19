Royal Wedding: Bishop Michael Curry, "Ave Maria" Win on Twitter

Globally, Twitter users used the #RoyalWedding tag in 3.4 million tweets, while a moment of Prince Harry biting his lip was among one of the most retweeted tweets.

The Twitter data is in and the social-media users of the world have spoken: Bishop Michael Curry's sermon and Sheku Kanneh-Mason's performance of the "Ave Maria" on cello were the most tweeted-about moments of the royal wedding on Twitter.

With 40,000 tweets per minute and 28,000 tweets per minute, respectively, the bishop and musician were surprise stars at the nuptials of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The other standout moment from the wedding on the social platform was the announcement of Prince Harry and Markle as husband and wife, which earned 27,000 tweets per minute.

The most-mentioned inviduals on the #RoyalWedding hashtag were Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Oprah, Princess Diana, Amal Clooney, Idris Elba, Serena Williams and Prince William, in that order. The Beckhams, Oprah, the Clooneys, Elba and Williams were all in attendance at the ceremony, in addition to a few other Hollywood stars.

Most-tweeted emoji included the smiling face with heart-shaped eyes, face with tears of joy, loudly crying face, a heart, a British flag, a ring and a crown. In all, globally Twitter users used the #RoyalWedding tag in 3.4 million tweets.

Markle married Prince Harry on Saturday morning at Windsor Castle, accompanied by young bridesmaids and pageboys. The bride wore Givenchy, while the groom was in Dege & Skinner, a Savile Row tailor.

Check out a global heat map for the hashtag at this link and see the most retweeted tweets below.

Find someone who looks at you the way Harry looks at Meghan. #RoyalWedding #HarryAndMeghan pic.twitter.com/e17vcMvtyi — BBC (@BBC) May 19, 2018

When the wedding isn’t as Litt as they promised #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/HONnbhri8t — James (@jrpascoe) May 19, 2018