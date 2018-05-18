Royal Wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Palace Unveils Order of Service

People across Britain and the world are expected to follow the nuptials via TV, radio and social media.

Kensington Palace on Friday afternoon unveiled the order of service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, which is expected to kick off at noon London time/4 a.m. L.A. time.

Check out the order of service, as posted on the palace's web site, below.