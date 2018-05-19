Royal Wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: U.K. Networks Go to Wall-to-Wall Coverage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day is also a busy one for TV and other media.

U.K. TV networks have been covering Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extensively in the run-up to their wedding day. Early Saturday as the big day finally arrived, they went to wall-to-wall coverage of the royal nuptials.

The 600 invited wedding guests started arriving at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel before 9:30 a.m. London time/1:30 a.m. L.A. time. Around 11:20 a.m. London/3:20 a.m. L.A., the royal family is expected to arrive.

Leading the TV coverage for BBC One were Kirsty Young, Huw Edwards, Dermot O’Leary, Tina Daheley, Alex Jones, Ore Oduba and Anita Rani.

Young and O'Leary were based by the moat outside Windsor Castle, while Edwards reported from the roof of the Guard Room within the walls of castle. The other on-air personalities provided additional color on the atmosphere from around Windsor.

On ITV, Julie Etchingham and Phillip Schofield presented the live coverage, providing insight and color starting at 9:25 a.m. London time/1:25 a.m. L.A. time from a specially constructed studio in Windsor. Like their counterparts on the BBC, they were joined by experts and special guests.

On Sky News, Kay Burley and Anna Botting led the on-air coverage. In a world first for any royal event, Sky was airing its wedding coverage in ultra-high definition.