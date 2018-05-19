Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Exchange Vows

TV networks worldwide cover the nuptials between the actress and the British royal.

With TV networks around the world providing live coverage, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding ceremony kicked off at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel just after noon local time/4 a.m. LA time on Saturday, with the couple exchanging vows and being declared husband and wife just before 12:40 p.m. local time.

The guests, including big Hollywood names such as Oprah Winfrey and George and Amal Clooney, started arriving before 9:30 a.m. London time/1:30 a.m. L.A. time, followed by the royal family.

Invitations were sent to around 600 guests, with 200 close friends also invited to a private celebration at Frogmore House following the ceremony.

Prince Harry chose his brother Prince William as his best man, and they waited in the chapel for Queen Elizabeth II to arrive as the final member of the royal family just before noon, ahead of the bride who left her car at noon local time. She then walked into the chapel and was led down the aisle by Prince Charles.

Markle has no adult bridesmaids, "because she's unable to choose between her friends," but will instead be surrounded by children as page boys, bridesmaids and flower girls, the couple previously announced.

The traditional ceremony was conducted by The Dean of Windsor, The Right Reverend David Conner, while the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will officiate as the couple exchanges marriage vows.

The couple also asked the Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church, to give an address at the wedding, adding a U.S. voice to the event. The theme of his address was the power, and the redemptive power, of love.

During the religious proceedings, Markle is expected to follow the so-called Series One Book of Common Prayer, just like Prince William and Kate Middleton did. It allows the bride to leave out the promise to "obey" and "serve" her husband.