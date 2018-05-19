Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Titles Revealed

Buckingham Palace made the announcement early on Saturday.

It's official: American actress Meghan Markle's official royal title is Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry of Wales received the new title of Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement early on Saturday. The Queen conferring the dukedom, which is the highest rank in the British peerage, the legal system comprising both hereditary and lifetime titles in the U.K., on her grandson is customary on the occasion of a royal wedding.

Prince Harry's brother and sister-in-law William and Kate received the titles Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as the Scottish titles Earl and Countess of Strathearn and the Northern Irish titles of Baron and Baroness of Carrickfergus on their wedding day.

For Markle, the title means the transition from "commoner" to "royal." She is the first-ever Duchess of Sussex, which is a county in England.

The title of Duke of Sussex was previously only conferred upon Prince Augustus Frederick, the sixth son of King George III, in November 1801. He married twice, but the marriages were considered unlawful as they were in contravention of the so-called Royal Marriages Act of 1772, which required approval from his father.

Speculation surrounding the couple's titles largely focused on possible English and Scottish titles, specifically dukedoms, including Sussex, Clarence, Connaught, Cumberland, Kendal, Ross, Windsor and Albany, that have been vacant.

With Connaught lying in the Republic of Ireland, not the U.K., some Irish people have been opposed to resurrecting that title. The dukedom of Connaught was first created by Queen Victoria who gave the title on her third son, Arthur, in 1874. But the title hasn’t been used for the past 70 years.