Royal Wedding: Reverend, Young Bridesmaids, Page Boys Steal the Show

Prince George, third in line for the throne, joined fellow page boys Jasper Dyer, Harry's godson, along with Brian and John Mulroney.

Meghan Markle was certainly the glamorous centerpiece of her wedding day on Saturday, but the young bridesmaids and page boys, along with a U.S. reverend also managed to steal some of the limelight.



The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church, give an energetic, uplifting address at the wedding that focused on the power, and the redemptive power, of love, which must be harnessed like fire. The address drew praise on social media.

"I have a feeling Bishop Curry's wedding address/sermon will go viral on the Internet," wrote one Twitter user. "I's a great message!" Another one wrote: "Bishop Curry is the fire we all needed at this #royalwedding."