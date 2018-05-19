Royal Wedding: Reverend, Young Bridesmaids, Page Boys Steal the Show
Prince George, third in line for the throne, joined fellow page boys Jasper Dyer, Harry's godson, along with Brian and John Mulroney.
Meghan Markle was certainly the glamorous centerpiece of her wedding day on Saturday, but the young bridesmaids and page boys, along with a U.S. reverend also managed to steal some of the limelight.
The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church, give an energetic, uplifting address at the wedding that focused on the power, and the redemptive power, of love, which must be harnessed like fire. The address drew praise on social media.
"I have a feeling Bishop Curry's wedding address/sermon will go viral on the Internet," wrote one Twitter user. "I's a great message!" Another one wrote: "Bishop Curry is the fire we all needed at this #royalwedding."
Curry's comment that "we've got to get you all married" also drew laughs from the wedding crowd and mentions across social media.
Meanwhile, the bridesmaids for the day included Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry's niece, as well as his goddaughters, Zalie Warren and Florence van Cutsem, Markle's goddaughters Remi and Rylan Litt, and Ivy Mulroney, daughter of her friend Jessica Mulroney and granddaughter of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney.
Harry's best man was his brother, Prince William. Markle chose not to have a maid of honor.