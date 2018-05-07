Meghan Markle-Prince Harry Wedding to Screen in Theaters

Fathom Events will screen the wedding (commercial free!) in nearly 200 theaters.

Audiences can watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's happily-ever-after play out on the big screen.

Fathom Events and BritBox, the subscription service from BBC Studios and ITV, are partnering for “Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding," a commercial free presentation of the royal wedding that will screen in nearly 200 theaters across the U.S. on May 19.

The broadcast of the ceremony will be captured live from Windsor Castle in England and will screen in theaters at 10 a.m. local time.

The nuptials have a Hollywood connection thanks to the actress-turn-princess. Markle's pal Priyanka Chopra is expected at the wedding, as well as the core cast of Markle's long-running series, Suits.

A list of participating theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website.