Royal Wedding: See Meghan Markle's Evening Reception Look

The bride swapped her conservative Givenchy wedding gown for a shoulder-bearing Stella McCartney at the private reception following her nuptials.

Meghan Markle stepped out in a sleek and slightly less conservative gown following her blow-out wedding at St. Geoge's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The newly-named Duchess of Sussex wore bespoke Stella McCartney, a British designer who was at one point favored to design her wedding gown, at the private evening reception held at Frogmore House. Bearing Markle's shoulders and arms, which were covered during the ceremony, the modern, clean-cut gown was made of lily-white silk crepe with a high neck.

The mother of the bride, Doria Ragland, also wore bespoke McCartney at the reception, arriving in a scarlet-colored long-sleeved dress in silk cady. She paired the gown with McCartney nude alter suede sandals and a brass gold box clutch.

McCartney was considered a strong contender to design Markle's wedding gown not only due to her British citizenship, but also the fact that McCartney is a female designer, an outspoken environmentalist like Markle and has a Hollywood connection vis-à-vis her father, Sir Paul McCartney, formerly of The Beatles.

At the wedding itself, Markle did end up wearing a look from a female designer, but opted for a dress from Givenchy's creative director Clare Waight Keller. Also modern in its look, the wedding gown had 3/4 sleeves, a boat neck and a sculpted waist. Markle paired it with a tiara on loan from the Queen.

"We wanted to create a timeless piece that would emphasize the iconic codes of Givenchy throughout its history," Waight Keller said in a release.

See Markle's evening reception look below.