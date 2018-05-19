Royal Wedding: The Tiara

Which queen first wore the diamond half-crown Meghan wears today?

When Meghan Markle’s car – a vintage 1950 Rolls-Royce Phantom loaned by Queen Elizabeth – departed Clivedon House Hotel this morning, it’s difficult to say which detail spawned more of a frenzy among morning-show commentators: the gown or the tiara?

Details on both have been revealed. Meghan, who upon her marriage became the Duchess of Sussex, accented her Givenchy gown and veil with the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau, named for the monarch who was Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother (that would make her the great-great grandmother of Prince Harry). Loaned to Meghan by Queen Elizabeth, who inherited the tiara when Queen Mary died in 1953, the diamond and platinum bandeau was crafted for Queen Mary to accommodate a diamond brooch she was given when she married King George V in 1893. The brooch, which features 10 diamonds, can be clearly seen in the tiara’s center and is detachable from the piece, which is crafted in 11 flexible sections.

The bride finished her look with jewels by Cartier: the Galanterie de Cartier earrings and the Reflection de Cartier bracelet, both featuring diamonds set in 18-karat white gold.