Royal Wedding: Viewers Pack Hollywood Pub

A buzzing crowd of Californians and British expatriates packed into a Hollywood pub long before dawn for a pajama party and royal wedding viewing.

British flags and pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hung all around the Cat & Fiddle Pub early Saturday. It's just a few miles from Markle's childhood schools.

The sold-out pub was packed with guests wearing pajamas party hats, nightgowns and crowns.

Nottingham, England native Craig Young was giving a wedding-themed pub quiz as he wore a bathrobe and Harry mask.

The 44-year-old actor says the wedding is especially sweet for Britons in L.A. because a woman from their adopted hometown is joining the royal family.

It's one of countless watch parties at pubs, hotels, movie theaters and elsewhere across the U.S.