RTL's TVNow Greenlights German Event Series 'Herzogpark'

Oscar-winning short film director Jochen Alexander Freydank ('Spielzeugland') will direct the six-part series about four women living in Munich's posh Herzogpark neighborhood.

TVNow, the streaming platform from leading German commercial broadcaster RTL, has given the green light to its first big-budget event series, giving a six-episode order to Herzogpark from Letterbox Filmproduktion.

Oscar-winning short film director Jochen Alexander Freydank (Spielzeugland) will direct the series from a script by Regina Dietl based on an original idea from Letterbox producer Yoko Higuchi-Zitzmann. Higuchi-Zitzmann will also produce together with Michael Lehmann for Letterbox.

The series is set in Munich's posh Herzogpark neighborhood and follows four high-society women, each with their own dark secrets – secrets that are brought to the surface after a shocking murder. Herzogpark is currently in development, with shooting planned to start in early 2021.

Patricia Riekel, a former chief editor of German celebrity magazine Bunte, and a Herzogpark resident, will act as a consultant for the series.

The project is part of TVNow's move into original, local-language production. Parent company RTL Group, the European TV powerhouse, has said it plans to invest close to $400 million on building up its streaming service over the next three years.

Munich-based Letterbox scored a hit with its German drama series Bad Banks, a thriller set in the world of high-finance, which streamed on Hulu in the U.S.



