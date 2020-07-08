Rudy Giuliani Calls New York Police After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen

Just a few weeks after the 'Who is America?' star made a clandestine appearance at a far-right rally, he managed to trick Donald Trump's personal attorney into an interview.

Sacha Baron Cohen strikes again.

Just a few weeks after the Who is America? star made a clandestine appearance at a far-right rally and led the crowd in a racist sing-song, Cohen managed to trick former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani into an interview at which he reportedly wore a pink bikini.

Page Six reported on Wednesday that the British comedian, via his team, had set up an interview with Giuliani at a New York hotel to talk about the Trump administration's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The interview began with a woman asking Giuliani questions before someone who would later be indentified as Cohen burst in wearing a pink bikini.

“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit," Giuliani, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, told Page Six.

He added: “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”

Giuliani says he did not immediately recognize Cohen. “I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me," he said. Giuliani called the NYPD but Cohen was not apprehended.

The former mayor held no grudges and told Page Six he was a fan of the chameleon-like actor. “I am a fan of some of his movies, Borat in particular, because I’ve been to Kazakhstan," he said before adopting the Borat accent and adding, "'She is my sister. She is number four prostitute in all of Kazakhstan.’ That was pretty funny.”

On June 28, Cohen went undercover at a far-right rally in Washington state. Despite being in disguise, Cohen was caught on camera singing songs on stage at the March for Our Rights 3.

In videos posted of the performance online, Cohen could be overheard singing lyrics such as, "Obama, what we gotta do?/Inject him with the Wuhan flu" and "Corona is a liberal hoax" as he encouraged the audience to sing along.