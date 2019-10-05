Rudy Giuliani Won't Be On the Sunday News Shows

The former mayor's Ukraine-heavy interviews last Sunday made headlines and caused controversy.

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani isn't booked to appear on any of tomorrow's Sunday morning news shows, and Bidenworld is feeling triumphant.

Last Sunday, the controversial Trump lawyer appeared on both Face the Nation (CBS) and This Week (ABC), which reach an average of seven million Americans each week. (He also appeared with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News.)

Those two broadcast news appearances led Joe Biden's presidential campaign to take the unusual step of sending a letter to executives, anchors and producers on Sunday urging them to stop booking Giuliani. (The letter was not publicly answered by any of its recipients.)

One week later, Giuliani isn't booked on any of the major shows, though it's unclear if the Biden campaign letter made the difference.

"This weekend there will be at least one fewer source of Trump administration lies on the airwaves, as Rudy Giuliani sits the week out after Sunday show anchors shredded what remained of his credibility last week," a Biden campaign ally told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.

As it did in the run-up to last Sunday's Giuliani appearances, the Biden campaign reached out to multiple networks earlier this week offering up a surrogate in the event that Giuliani or a Trump campaign representative was booked on a Sunday show.

One network that appears to have been largely unswayed by the Biden missive is Fox News, which booked Giuliani for multiple appearances this week to talk about the Biden family and Ukraine.

Brian Williams' MSNBC show even put together a supercut of Giuliani's appearances this week on Fox News and Fox Business, which it called "Rudy Revue: Giuliani's wild week defending Trump on Fox News."